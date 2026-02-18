© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Why is South Carolina's measles outbreak spreading so quickly?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 18, 2026 at 11:54 AM EST

Nearly 1,000 people in South Carolina have been infected in a measles outbreak that started in a largely unvaccinated community in October.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Martha Edwards, president of the South Carolina chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, about how this outbreak has spread so quickly, why vaccine skepticism is on the rise, and how to talk to a vaccine-skeptical parent.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
