Mark Zuckerberg takes the stand in landmark social media trial

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 19, 2026 at 11:59 AM EST

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg appeared in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday and defended his company from the witness stand against a lawsuit that alleges social media harms children.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with LA Times reporter Sonja Sharp about the scene from the courthouse and how parents and the defendant companies are reacting to the trial.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

