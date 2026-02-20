Education commissioner warns Florida teachers could be fired over 'anti-law enforcement' sentiments

Florida Education Commissioner Stasi Kamoutsas says teachers who share views that are "anti-law enforcement" could be fired.

His comments came at a Florida Board of Education meeting Friday and on the heels of student walkouts throughout the state, including some in Central Florida, that protested the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE.

Kamoutsas has accused teachers and the statewide teachers union, the Florida Education Association, of encouraging the walkouts.

He said any teacher who shares anti-law enforcement content in school or their classrooms will be investigated and possibly fired.

"Educators who choose to share negative opinions of law enforcement with students, distribute anti-law enforcement flyers while on school property, encourage students to protest or push an ideology on to students in any way, shape or form, will be investigated and held accountable," Kamoutsas said.

Similar threats were made against teachers after the death of Charlie Kirk. Florida teachers were suspended and fired over posts that allegedly celebrated his death.

In a Tweet earlier this week, Kamoutsas went as far as to encourage parents and students to report teachers who promote or help with student protests.

Under @GovRonDeSantis, Florida does not and will not allow school officials to encourage students to “walk-out” or protest.



If a parent has any evidence of this happening, they can contact our office and we will immediately take action.



You can reach us at: 850-245-0438 or… https://t.co/TeeooMfARm — Anastasios Kamoutsas (@StasiKamoutsas) February 18, 2026

This week, the Florida Education Association made it clear that the union and its member teachers and staff do not condone the student walkouts.

President Andrew Spar says those pro-walkout comments attributed to the union were actually made by an activist speaking at a Florida Education Association press conference, not by the union itself or a member or representative of the union.

"The Florida Education Association has never encouraged or organized and would never encourage or organize students to walk out of class or miss instructional time for student protests period," said Spar. "Instructional time is invaluable. Every educator knows that we value every minute of our students' instructional time in their classroom."

In response to Kamoutsas' warning about teachers who post law enforcement-related social media posts, the FEA says it has "already addressed the misinformation and untruths" and remains focused on advocating for investing in schools and addressing a shortage of teachers and staff.

Plans for student walkouts continue across Florida to protest the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by ICE officers, and the detention of 5-year-old Minnesota elementary student Liam Ramos.

Florida students, including those in Central Florida, have been threatened with disciplinary actions up to and including suspension, although none have been suspended. Across the country, however, hundreds of students have been suspended for participating in walkouts.

Some students at high schools in Brevard and Seminole counties have shifted to hosting protests on the weekends so as to not risk suspension, while still making their voices heard.

Copyright 2026 Central Florida Public Media