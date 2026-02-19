© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

The controversial history of presidential pardons

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 19, 2026 at 12:03 PM EST

It’s no secret that President Trump has made liberal use of his pardon power during his time as president of the United States. But his generous usage of this presidential power to offer clemency to his supporters has led to some Americans viewing this power as a reward for loyalists.

Julian Zelizer, a historian at Princeton University, tells Here & Now‘s Scott Tong how this line of thinking goes back to 1974, when then-President Gerald Ford pardoned former President Richard Nixon.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now