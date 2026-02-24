What life looks like in Puerto Vallarta as the resort town recovers from cartel violence 

Mexico’s president says flights to and from the popular resort town of Puerto Vallarta are resuming after violence broke out in the area this weekend, following the killing of a major cartel leader.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Terry Styskal, a resident of Puerto Vallarta, about what life looks like on the ground as the vandalism winds down.

