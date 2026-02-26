Trump targets immigrants with minor cases in family court, ProPublica reports

Should a dad be deported for leaving his toddlers home alone for half an hour, 15 years ago?

That’s what the Trump administration is arguing in a case that could expose thousands of immigrant moms and dads to deportation for minor offenses, even if they’ve been in the country for decades and their children are American citizens.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with ProPublica reporter Eli Hager.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

