Trump targets immigrants with minor cases in family court, ProPublica reports

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 26, 2026 at 11:56 AM EST
A federal agent wears an Immigration and Customs Enforcement badge in New York, June 10, 2025. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Yuki Iwamura/AP
A federal agent wears an Immigration and Customs Enforcement badge in New York, June 10, 2025. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Should a dad be deported for leaving his toddlers home alone for half an hour, 15 years ago?

That’s what the Trump administration is arguing in a case that could expose thousands of immigrant moms and dads to deportation for minor offenses, even if they’ve been in the country for decades and their children are American citizens.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with ProPublica reporter Eli Hager.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom
