Hundreds speak out against a proposed USF Sarasota-Manatee transfer to New College

Around 300 alumni, students and business owners gathered at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus Wednesday night to oppose plans to give the campus to New College of Florida.

They say there's still time to save the campus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis placed the transfer in his budget proposal has said he wants to hand the campus over to New College by July 1.

Earlier this week a House subcommittee advanced a bill that would transfer the 32-acre campus and $53 million in dorm debt to New College. The Senate takes it up Monday.

ALSO READ: USF faculty oppose Sarasota-Manatee handover as Limayem pledges transparency

Lisa Carlton, a former lawmaker who serves on the campus board of USF Sarasota-Manatee, said this is not a done deal.

"There is still a lot of work to be done, and legislators are listening," Carlton said. "They listen to their constituents."

Carlton urged people to call their legislators and "let them know how important this campus is to students, the community, business, community, families, future students."

1 of 5 — USFSM Forum13 Roberto Mundo, 28, is a student at University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He spoke on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 at a community forum about why he thinks a state proposal to close the campus and transfer its clands and buildings to New College is a bad idea. Daylina Miller / WUSF 2 of 5 — USFSM Forum10 Lisa Carlton, a current member of the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Campus Board, speaks on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 at a community forum hosted by Save USF SM. Forum attendees are critical of a bill passing through the Florida Legislature that would shut down the campus and transfer its land and buildings to New College. Daylina Miller / WUSF 3 of 5 — USFSM Forum6 Supporters of the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus pack into a ballroom on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. They listened to panels of business leaders, former alum, and folks associated with USF talk about the college's economic benefits, accessibility to a variety of students, and more. Daylina Miller / WUSF 4 of 5 — USFSM Forum8 Scott Perry, Associate Professor of History at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus, speaks with Karen Holbrook, former regional chancellor of USFSM. They were among several speakers on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 at an event on campus hosted by the group "Save USF SM" that aimed to educate attendees about the impacts of a proposal to close the campus and transfer its land and buildings to New College. Daylina Miller / WUSF 5 of 5 — USFSM Forum3 More than 200 people packed a University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee ballroom on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 to share their support for the campus. Each attendee was given a fact sheet and a comment card to fill out. Daylina Miller / WUSF

Some of those who attended the community forum were from local hospitals that hire nurses from USF. Others were business owners who praised the pipeline of students they've hired from the campus.

"I feel like this meeting was really great because it helps shed light on the issue and how many people this takeover would actually affect," said Lauren Karg, a student at USF Sarasota-Manatee.

ALSO READ: Ex-New College strategist says transfer of USF dorm debt ‘will kill the college'

USF president Moez Limayem and Board of Trustees Chair Bill Weatherford say the negotiations are happening in Tallahassee, and it's not an outcome they control.

"In the meantime, we are doing everything we can to look at different possible outcomes, and if the transfer is to happen, to still have the resources so that we can take care of our students, faculty and staff," Limayem told "Florida Matters Live & Local" earlier on Wednesday.

Nearly 2,000 students are enrolled at USF Sarasota-Manatee and 150 faculty teach there.

Kevin Wolfe is a USF marine biology student who takes some of his classes in Sarasota-Manatee, and interns at Mote Marine Laboratory.

"They've given me so many opportunities that I wouldn't have had otherwise, if I had been up in the other campuses or at a different college as a whole," he said, adding he'd like to see New College and USF continue to co-exist because one cannot replace the other.

Added his father Ken: "And you hear that it's out of their hands and that may be true but if something's important to you, you need to speak up. You don't stick your head in the sand and it may be up to the Senate, but that's when you need to voice your opinion."

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

WUSF broadcasts from studios at the University of South Florida, including one on its Sarasota-Manatee campus, which is the subject of this story. Its broadcast license also is held by USF.

No USF or WUSF officials reviewed this story before it was published.