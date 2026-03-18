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Florida Matters Live & Local

Data centers of attention, deportation distortions, Bulls chasing titles

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published March 18, 2026 at 1:26 PM EDT
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Why are plans for enormous AI data centers raising alarms with residents who may have to learn nearby? And Sheriff Grady Judd wants some "common sense" used when it comes to immigration enforcement.

Why are plans for enormous AI data centers raising alarms with residents who may have to learn nearby? And Sheriff Grady Judd wants some "common sense" used when it comes to immigration enforcement.

Grappling with AI data surge

(0:00) Florida’s push for hyperscale AI data centers is triggering local backlash. These facilities consume enormous amounts of electricity and water, while AI’s high-capacity storage chips strain supply for everyday devices. Noise, pollution and chemical risks are central concerns for communities. Protesters and attorneys are calling for more scrutiny before approvals move forward.

GUEST:

  • Jessica Meszaros, WUSF reporter
  • Alex Mahadevan, director of MediaWise at the Poynter Institute

Law enforcement and ICE

(21:10) We now know about the nuance involved in local law enforcement when it comes to immigration enforcement. In Tampa, the police department made some legal revisions after the state attorney general threatened Mayor Jane Castor over “sanctuary policies.” In Polk County, Sheriff Grady Judd clarified that he still strongly supports deportations but noted there should be "a path forward" to immigrants without legal status who are "not creating problems."

GUESTS:

  • Arturo Rios, Immigration lawyer and adjunct professor with Stetson College of Law
  • Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix politics/government reporter
  • Brandon Barclay, Tampa Police Benevolent Association president

USF sports spotlight: Pucks and hoops

(36:12) Bulls teams are making headlines. The men’s Ice Bulls travel to St. Louis for the ACHA Division III national championship, funding their journey through part-time jobs, sponsorships and fan support. Meanwhile, the men’s basketball team is in Buffalo for their first appearance in the NCAA tournament in 14 years.

GUESTS:

  • Ricardo Cuomo, WUSF reporting intern
  • Cameron Churilla, USF Ice Bulls broadcaster

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalImmigrationGrady JuddJane CastorAIUSF Men's BasketballUSF Ice Bulls
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters