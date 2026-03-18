Data centers of attention, deportation distortions, Bulls chasing titles

Why are plans for enormous AI data centers raising alarms with residents who may have to learn nearby? And Sheriff Grady Judd wants some "common sense" used when it comes to immigration enforcement.

Grappling with AI data surge

(0:00) Florida’s push for hyperscale AI data centers is triggering local backlash. These facilities consume enormous amounts of electricity and water, while AI’s high-capacity storage chips strain supply for everyday devices. Noise, pollution and chemical risks are central concerns for communities. Protesters and attorneys are calling for more scrutiny before approvals move forward.

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Jessica Meszaros, WUSF reporter

Alex Mahadevan, director of MediaWise at the Poynter Institute

Law enforcement and ICE

(21:10) We now know about the nuance involved in local law enforcement when it comes to immigration enforcement. In Tampa, the police department made some legal revisions after the state attorney general threatened Mayor Jane Castor over “sanctuary policies.” In Polk County, Sheriff Grady Judd clarified that he still strongly supports deportations but noted there should be "a path forward" to immigrants without legal status who are "not creating problems."

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Arturo Rios, Immigration lawyer and adjunct professor with Stetson College of Law

Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix politics/government reporter

Brandon Barclay, Tampa Police Benevolent Association president

USF sports spotlight: Pucks and hoops

(36:12) Bulls teams are making headlines. The men’s Ice Bulls travel to St. Louis for the ACHA Division III national championship, funding their journey through part-time jobs, sponsorships and fan support. Meanwhile, the men’s basketball team is in Buffalo for their first appearance in the NCAA tournament in 14 years.

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