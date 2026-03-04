Female bald eagle from Fort Myers nest is missing, presumed dead by cam operators
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam says it has received several credible reports of a deceased eagle less than 2 miles from the nest. Although unconfirmed, it says the proximity and timing make it likely F23 has passed.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Southwest Florida Eagle Cam posted the following on their social media page: With heavy hearts, we are sharing an update regarding F23. After receiving several credible reports of a deceased eagle found less than two miles from the nest, we are presuming that F23 has passed. While we await any possible confirmation, the proximity and timing make this the most likely conclusion. This is a deeply sad day for our community. We were blessed to observe F23 for just two and a half seasons, but in that short time, her eagerness to learn, her devotion to M, and her care for her eaglets were unmistakable. She grew before our eyes, and so many of us felt connected to her journey. Loss in the wild is never easy to witness. It is a sobering reminder that nature, while beautiful, can also be unforgiving. Still, the time we were given to watch F23 soar, nurture, and thrive is something no one can take away. Today, we grieve together — Fly High and Forever Free, F23.
For the second time in three years an eagle mother has gone missing.
The female bald eagle named F23 was last seen on camera Friday morning at the Bayshore Road nest in North Fort Myers, according to operators who run the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam at the nest.
"We are monitoring the situation and will provide updates if and when we have verified information," cam operators said online. "We have alerted FWC and CROW - Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. If you see an injured or dead bald eagle in your area, please contact one of these services for immediate assistance."
In the meantime, the male of the bonded pair, M15, has been tending to E26, the surviving eaglet of two from this year's clutch.
The disappearance is similar to the last time. In early 2023 the previous female eagle on the same nest, Harriet, also went missing. She was never found.
But life went on that time as well with mate M15 taking on an expanded role and successfully helping the pair's two eaglets fledge the nest eventually.
This year's eaglet is also close to fledging the nest.
