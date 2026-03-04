USF Tampa shares a free daylong festival of the arts on Thursday

USF is hosting a festival of the arts to showcase its students talents in music, art, theater, dance and other disciplines.

It starts Thursday at noon with free food while it lasts from a visiting food truck. And all of the daytime events are free.

Those from USF and the community are welcome. Free parking is available in Lot 3C, in front of the USF Contemporary Art Museum off USF Holly Drive.

Courtesy of USF A green and yellow poster provides information about USF's day long festival of the arts on March 5, 2026

Williams said the performances include five groups from the School of Music and the USF Sun Dolls.

"This is not just music; it's also for theater and dance which are going to take place in an outdoor stage area behind the Contemporary Art Museum that will be built for this event," Williams said.

Susan Giles Wantuck A poster of a USF ballet dancer on the USF Tampa Fine Arts Building.

Williams said the purpose of the festival is to let people know about all of the arts at USF and to celebrate them.

The USF College of Design, Art and Performance is hosting the event. Details about the day's schedule are available here.

Susan Giles Wantuck A poster on the side of USF Tampa's Theatre building

More than 130 students are scheduled to showcase their talents in 15 performances, art exhibitions, and architecture designs, according to a media release.

While most of the events do not require tickets, the free concert by the USF Symphony Orchestra on Thursday night does, because of the limited capacity at Zinober Concert Hall.

"We have a new partnership with the Florida Orchestra, and while that partnership has several arms connected to it, one is that the directors of the Florida Orchestra are also now the directors of the USF orchestra, and this concert, Michael Francis will be conducting, Williams said.

You can secure tickets to that performance, if they're available, here.

