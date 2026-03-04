© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

USF Tampa shares a free daylong festival of the arts on Thursday

WUSF | By Susan Giles Wantuck
Published March 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST
Members of USF's Pep Band, dressed in black shorts and green USF polo shirts play their instruments
Bryce Womeldurf/USF
/
Courtesy
USF Pep Band

USF School of Music director David Williams said this is the second year USF's CDAP is doing the festival. And they're hoping to have a big turnout.

USF is hosting a festival of the arts to showcase its students talents in music, art, theater, dance and other disciplines.

It starts Thursday at noon with free food while it lasts from a visiting food truck. And all of the daytime events are free.

Those from USF and the community are welcome. Free parking is available in Lot 3C, in front of the USF Contemporary Art Museum off USF Holly Drive.

A green and yellow poster provides information about USF's day long festival of the arts on March 5, 2026
Courtesy of USF
A green and yellow poster provides information about USF's day long festival of the arts on March 5, 2026

Williams said the performances include five groups from the School of Music and the USF Sun Dolls.

"This is not just music; it's also for theater and dance which are going to take place in an outdoor stage area behind the Contemporary Art Museum that will be built for this event," Williams said.

A ballerina in a shimmery top and a long tulle skirt dances en pointe.
Susan Giles Wantuck
A poster of a USF ballet dancer on the USF Tampa Fine Arts Building.

Williams said the purpose of the festival is to let people know about all of the arts at USF and to celebrate them.

The USF College of Design, Art and Performance is hosting the event. Details about the day's schedule are available here.

A young man in a long-sleeved rugby shirt stands inside a logo that says "I am USF Theatre."
Susan Giles Wantuck
A poster on the side of USF Tampa's Theatre building

More than 130 students are scheduled to showcase their talents in 15 performances, art exhibitions, and architecture designs, according to a media release.

ALSO READ: The Florida Orchestra partners with USF to elevate student experience, create 'lasting bonds'

While most of the events do not require tickets, the free concert by the USF Symphony Orchestra on Thursday night does, because of the limited capacity at Zinober Concert Hall.

"We have a new partnership with the Florida Orchestra, and while that partnership has several arms connected to it, one is that the directors of the Florida Orchestra are also now the directors of the USF orchestra, and this concert, Michael Francis will be conducting, Williams said.

You can secure tickets to that performance, if they're available, here.
Tags
Arts / Culture Arts and CultureFlorida Orchestra
Susan Giles Wantuck
I love telling stories about my home state. And I hope they will help you in some way and maybe even lift your spirits.
See stories by Susan Giles Wantuck
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now