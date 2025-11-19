The Florida Orchestra partners with USF to elevate student experience, create 'lasting bonds'

The Florida Orchestra is the largest professional orchestra in the state, and a big part of what they do in the community is teaching.

Now, they’ve established a partnership with the University of South Florida's School of Music to work with students in the USF Symphony Orchestra.

Bryce Womeldurf Florida Orchestra Resident Conductor Chelsea Gallo leads the USF Symphony Orchestra

The goal is to provide students with the opportunity to gain professional-level experiences and build for the future.

Chelsea Gallo is the Florida Orchestra’s resident conductor.

“Both Michael Francis (The orchestra’s music director) and I are artists-in-residence for the University of South Florida, and it's really cool. We go there and rehearse the orchestra a bit and then perform with them. And it's really special. These young musicians are so talented, they're so eager,” she said.

Both Gallo and Francis are internationally acclaimed conductors.

Gallo said the orchestra has also made it possible for the students to attend many Florida Orchestra concerts.

The 70 USF undergraduate and graduate students will also have the chance to work side-by-side with TFO musicians and attend masterclasses conducted by internationally renowned guest artists.

In a joint release from USF and TFO, Chris Garvin, dean of USF College of Design, Art & Performance, which includes the School of Music said, “Not only does this initiative strengthen mentorship and raise performance standards for both institutions, it also provides a space where learning, artistry and inspiration coalesce to create lasting bonds between the university, the orchestra and the community we serve.”

Florida Orchestra Music Director Michael Francis said in the release that this affords both organizations a rare opportunity for those involved to learn from each other.

Andi Tafelski / Courtesy The Florida Orchestra Music Director Michael Francis stands in front of a tree at St. Petersburg's Sunken Gardens.

“The Florida Orchestra is passionate about connecting everyone in Tampa Bay to our beautiful music,” Francis said. “Creating this new, expansive partnership with the University of South Florida allows us an unprecedented opportunity to both share our expertise with the next generation and to learn from these marvelously talented young musicians. This fantastic partnership reflects the very heart of our mission throughout Tampa Bay: to inspire and educate through the unifying power and beauty of music. I am grateful to everyone at USF and TFO who worked hard to bring us all together for this one-of-a-kind partnership.”

WSMR Intern and Jazz Performance Major Sydney Bridges, who's a senior at USF, plays the double bass and will perform in the USF Symphony Orchestra concert this week, conducted by Gallo.

"I'm so thankful for this amazing opportunity! Working with Maestro Gallo and Maestro Francis has been a breath of fresh air. It brings a professionalism and aura to the orchestra. Every rehearsal feels productive," Bridges said.

She hopes to become a professional musician.

Francis and Gallo will conduct the USF Symphony Orchestra in a series of free performances at the USF School of Music’s Peter and Cynthia Zinober Concert Hall. One this month, and two more, scheduled for March 5, 2026, and April 30, 2026.

Gallo is leading the USF Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, Nov. 20, in a concert at the Zinober Concert Hall. The program includes: Manuel de Falla's "Three-Cornered Hat," "Icarus," by Lera Auerbach, and Tchaikovsky's "Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture."

You can register for free tickets to attend the performance by visiting the USF site.