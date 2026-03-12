© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Will homeowners get a break on insurance in 2026?

WBUR
Published March 12, 2026 at 2:48 PM EDT

American homeowners have faced years of rising insurance costs, due in part to threats from climate change. But 2025 was a relatively quiet year for extreme weather disasters. Wildfires and flooding devastated parts of California, Texas and Alaska, but no hurricanes made landfall.

So, will homeowners get a break on their insurance bills? The answer is maybe — and only in some places.

NPR’s Michael Copley reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
Here & Now
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now