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Trump says U.S. will pause attacks on Iranian power plants

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT

President Trump said he would postpone attacks on Iran’s power plants after what he said were “productive” talks to end the conflict. The war with Iran is costing the U.S. tens of billions of dollars as it enters its fourth week.

Linda Bilmes, a professor of public finance at the Harvard Kennedy School and author of the upcoming book, “The Ghost Budget: Paying for America’s Wars,” joins us to discuss the long-term costs of this war.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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