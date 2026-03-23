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Tuesday is a special election day for much of Hillsborough County

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published March 23, 2026 at 12:25 PM EDT
Two candidates
Campaign photos
The candidates are Republican Josie Tomkow, left, and Democrat Brian Nathan

Tuesday, March 24, is election day in much of Hillsborough County. It's for a vacant state Senate seat.

The special election was called when former Senator Jay Collins was appointed as the state's lieutenant governor.

It's also a rare chance for Florida's embattled Democrats to take back a swing seat they held recently.

It's for Senate District 14, which stretches from Democratic strongholds in Tampa to more conservative areas in northern Hillsborough.

The Republican candidate is state Rep. Josie Tomkow, a cattle rancher based in Polk City. The Democrat is Brian Nathan. He's a Navy veteran and is active with a union for electrical workers.

Nathan has said Tomkow lives outside the district. She has responded that she is moving to home in Tampa.

Tomkow has raised about nearly $750,000, with more than $400,000 coming from the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee.

That's about seven times the amount of Nathan, who has raised about $110,000.

Nathan has raised about $56,000. He's been endorsed by several unions and Democratic-leaning groups. He's raised about $110,000.

The Tampa-based district has historically been a swing seat. Collins was elected after former Sen. Janet Cruz had flipped it blue four years earlier.

Tomkow has been endorsed by Congresswoman Laurel Lee; state Reps. Lawrence McClure, the House budget chief; Danny Alvarez, Traci Koster and Michael Owen; Sheriffs Chad Chronister of Hillsborough County, Grady Judd of Polk County and Chris Nocco of Pasco County; and Hillsborough County Commissioner Christine Miller.

Nathan has been endorsed by several unions and Democratic-leaning groups.

You can find more information on the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections website.

District map
Ballotpedia
State Senate District 14 map

Tags
Politics State Senate District 14
Steve Newborn
I cover Florida’s unending series of issues with the environment and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
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