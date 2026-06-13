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Several races across Tampa Bay will skip August's primaries

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published June 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
voting sign on the road
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF

Several county commission races and state House and Senate races will not be contested in the primary and instead will be decided in November's general election.

The qualifying period for statewide offices ended Friday.

We'll soon know who the candidates will be on the Aug. 18 primary ballot. But several races go right to November.

There will be no primaries in several county commission races.

In Pinellas, Republican Brian Scott runs against Democrat Tim Hughes for District 2, and Republican Kathleen Peters faces Democrat David Glenn Jr. for District 6.

In Hillsborough, Democrat Harry Cohen faces off against Republican Jackie Toledo.

And in Pasco, Democrat Stephanie Vazquez faces Republican Seth Weightman.

In the state Senate, it's Hillsborough Democrat Brian Nathan against Republican Josie Tomkow. That's a repeat of the special election Nathan won in March.

And five area races for state representative also skip the primary and will be decided in November. You can find out those races by clicking HERE.
Tags
Politics 2026 Elections
Steve Newborn
I cover Florida’s unending series of issues with the environment and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
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