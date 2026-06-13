Several races across Tampa Bay will skip August's primaries

The qualifying period for statewide offices ended Friday.

We'll soon know who the candidates will be on the Aug. 18 primary ballot. But several races go right to November.

There will be no primaries in several county commission races.

In Pinellas, Republican Brian Scott runs against Democrat Tim Hughes for District 2, and Republican Kathleen Peters faces Democrat David Glenn Jr. for District 6.

In Hillsborough, Democrat Harry Cohen faces off against Republican Jackie Toledo.

And in Pasco, Democrat Stephanie Vazquez faces Republican Seth Weightman.

In the state Senate, it's Hillsborough Democrat Brian Nathan against Republican Josie Tomkow. That's a repeat of the special election Nathan won in March.

And five area races for state representative also skip the primary and will be decided in November. You can find out those races by clicking HERE.