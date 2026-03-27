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It's now official: Brian Nathan is the newest Hillsborough state Senator

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published March 27, 2026 at 4:51 PM EDT
Brian Nathan
Courtesy Facebook
Brian Nathan

Voting officials on Friday determined that Nathan's margin of victory was just above the threshold needed to trigger an automatic recount.

It's official: Brian Nathan is the newest state Senator from Hillsborough County.

State election officials on Friday said his margin of victory is above the threshold needed to trigger an automatic recount.

That margin was about 405 votes — just five votes above one-half of a 1% difference needed for a recount.

He will take over the Senate district that was vacated when Jay Collins was appointed as lieutenant governor.

ALSO READ: Brian Nathan on his surprising Florida Senate win and a possible 'blue wave'

Both Nathan and Republican challenger Josie Tomkow have said they'll run when the seat is up again during November's general election.

On Monday, the Hillsborough County Canvassing Board will certify Official Results and conduct a post-election audit to verify the tabulated results.
Tags
Politics Brian NathanState Senate District 14
Steve Newborn
I cover Florida’s unending series of issues with the environment and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
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