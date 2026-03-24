© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Democrat Brian Nathan holds a narrow lead for state Senate in Hillsborough County

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published March 24, 2026 at 9:13 PM EDT
Two candidates
Campaign photos
The candidates are Josie Tomkow, left, and Brian Nathan

An automatic recount may be triggered in the special election in Hillsborough County. Democratic political newcomer Brian Nathan has a narrow lead over Republican Jessie Tomkow.

Democrats may be gaining a rare seat in the Florida Senate.

Unoffical results show Brian Nathan holding a lead of several hundred votes in the election to replace former Senator - and current Lieutenant Governor - Jay Collins. Nathan was narrowly leading Republican state Rep. Josie Tomkow of Polk City in Tuesday's vote.

An automatic recount is held if the vote difference is less than half a percentage point. If the machine recount shows a difference of one-quarter of 1 percent, a manual recount would be held.

Vote tally
Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections
Preliminary results of the District 14 election

Nathan is a Navy veteran and is active with a union for electrical workers. He was outspent nearly seven-to-one by supporters of Tomkow in a district where register Republicans are in the majority.

The district includes South Tampa and much of Hillsborough County west of Interstate 275.

If the result holds, it would chip away at the Republican supermajority in Tallahassee - and send a message to the state GOP. Republicans hold a majority of seats in the district, which ranges from conservative northern Hillsborough to more Democratic Tampa.

Meanwhile, Republicans scored a win in the Polk County race to replace Tomkow in the state House. Hilary Holley defeated Democrat Edwin Perez by about 10 percentage points. The district includes much of northern Polk.

House District 51 vote
Polk Supervisor of Elections
State House District 51 vote
Steve Newborn
I cover Florida’s unending series of issues with the environment and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now