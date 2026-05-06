A breakdown of the changes for Florida's new congressional map

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law on Monday a new congressional map, reworking 21 of Florida’s 28 U.S. House districts.

While Districts 1-7 are unchanged, many of the others are significantly altered, some in ways that will leave incumbents and potential candidates scrambling to see in which district they’ll run ahead of the qualifying week that starts June 8.

A voting rights group filed suit against the new districts in Leon Circuit Court soon after DeSantis signed the bill (HB 1D). But for now, the districts in the new map are the ones in play.

Here’s a breakdown of all of the districts that were changed:

Screengrab, Executive Office of the Governor's proposed congressional redistricting plan Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new congressional map into law in May 2026.

DISTRICT 8: Under the prior map, this district included Indian River and Brevard counties, and pushed into Orange County, with about 2,800 voters there. In the new map, the district drops Indian River County and drives deeper west into Orange County, picking up about 160,000 more Orange County residents, according to 2020 U.S. Census figures.

U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos, R-Merritt Island, is the incumbent and is expected to run in the same district.

DISTRICT 9: The district was contained to Osceola County and parts of Orange and Polk counties in the old congressional configuration. Now, it stretches from the Orlando area, with parts of Orange, Polk and Osceola counties, down through the middle of the state, taking in Indian River, Okeechobee, Highlands and Glades counties.

The district is held by U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee, but its partisan makeup has shifted from a Democratic-leaning seat to one that voted 58-41 for Donald Trump over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. In the 2020 election, it voted for Trump 53-46 over Joe Biden.

DISTRICT 10: In the move to the new map, the district loses part of its territory in eastern Orange County and moves west but remains wholly within the county.

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Orlando, holds the seat and is expected to run in the same district.

DISTRICT 11: Under the old map the district contained all of Sumter County and parts of Lake, Orange and Polk counties. In the new map the district sheds its Polk territory and moves deeper into southwestern Orange County, dropping about 41,000 residents in Polk and gaining that number in Orange.

The move makes the district less GOP-leaning, but still solidly red. In 2024 the new district voted 57-42 for Trump and in 2020 it went 54-45 for Trump.

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Clermont, is the incumbent but during the special session announced he wouldn’t seek another term.

DISTRICT 12: There’s a large change in the makeup of this district, which included Citrus and Hernando counties and parts of Marion and Pasco counties under the old map. With the redraw, the district holds on to part of its Pasco territory but gives up its northern counties to the new District 15 and moves south into Hillsborough County.

U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Palm Harbor, represents the district currently and indicated on X when the new maps were approved by the Legislature he intends to run in the new District 12.

DISTRICT 13: The district used to be completely within Pinellas County, hugging the west coast and including Clearwater. In the new map the southern part of Pinellas is dropped from the district, while it pushes up into Pasco County, taking in 62,000 residents there.

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-St. Petersburg, holds the seat and is expected to run in the same district. The new district went 53-45 for Trump in 2020 and 56-43 for Trump in 2024.

DISTRICT 14: This district included part of Pinellas County and central Hillsborough County in the old map but in the transition it shifts south and west while remaining within Hillsborough County.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, is the incumbent, but the district shifted from a Democratic-leaning seat to one that voted 51-48 for Trump in 2020 and 55-44 for Trump in 2024. Nevertheless, Castor has stated she’ll run in the same district in November.

ALSO READ: Rep. Castor says redistricting without public input is an 'intentional poke in the eye'

DISTRICT 15: The new map splits Tampa into three districts, including this seat, which stretches from Tampa north to include all of Hernando and Citrus counties and part of Pasco County, which was the bulk of the old District 12.

The new 2026 map adds Citrus County to District 15, joining parts of Hillsborough and Pasco and all of Hernando County. District 15 used to contain a part of Polk, but that’s been dropped.

U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Brandon, is the incumbent and intends to run for the same seat. The district remains safely GOP-leaning, having voted 59-39 for Trump in 2024.

DISTRICT 16: Previously the district was only comprised of Manatee County and part of Hillsborough County. Now it’s expanded east and west, taking in part of St. Petersburg in Pinellas County, part of Polk and Sarasota counties and all of DeSoto, Hardee and Manatee counties.

The move puts more Democratic voters in the district but it retains its Republican tilt, with 52-47 edge for Trump in 2020 and a 56-43 advantage for Trump in 2024.

U.S. Vern Buchanan, R-Sarasota, holds the seat but has said he won’t run for another term. Sydney Gruters, wife of Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters, a state senator from the area, is running for the seat.

DISTRICT 17: The old district contained all of Sarasota and Charlotte counties and part of northern Lee County. The changes mean the district gives up the eastern, inland portion of Sarasota County and takes in more of Fort Myers in Lee County.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, is the incumbent and he will run in the same seat.

DISTRICT 18: This seat used to run from Polk County south, encompassing the state’s rural counties of DeSoto, Hendry, Hardee, Highlands, Glades and Okeechobee, which are now part of Districts 9, 16 and 17.

Now the district is centered primarily in Polk County, with part of Osceola County.

U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Lakeland, represents the district and is expected to run for the same seat in November.

DISTRICT 19: The previous district covered most of Lee County and ran along the coast down into Collier County. The new district gives up Fort Myers, but stretches further west into Lee County and into inland Collier County.

The seat is held by U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, who is running for governor to replace the term-limited DeSantis. Before the redraw the open seat attracted 11 Republican candidates, including former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who held a North Carolina seat from 2021 to 2023. He lost his GOP primary in 2022.

DISTRICT 20: This south Florida district was the main example DeSantis pointed to as a racial gerrymander favoring Black voters that needed to be redrawn.

The prior district had skinny “fingers,” stretching from the West Palm Beach and Plantation cities closer to the Atlantic coast westward into rural Palm Beach and Broward counties.

The new district is centered wholly within Broward County, including the cities of Margate, Oakland Park, North Lauderdale, Tamarac, Lauderhill and Lauderdale Lakes, and parts of Fort Lauderdale, Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Plantation, Pompano Beach and Sunrise.

ALSO READ: DeSantis signs new congressional map, voting rights group files lawsuit against it

The seat was held by U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus McCormick until last month, when she resigned ahead of a vote to oust her over alleged ethics violations. She’s facing a separate criminal probe over an alleged $5 million theft of FEMA funds, but has said she will run to get her seat back.

Former Democratic Broward County Mayor Dale Holness and Luther Campbell, the founding member of legendary rap group 2 Live Crew, have filed to run for the seat in the Democratic primary.

DISTRICT 21: This district used to have a larger chunk of north Palm Beach County under the old map, but gives up some of that inland territory while taking in Indian River County to the north, while holding on to Martin and St. Lucie counties and the cities of Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Palm City, is the incumbent and is expected to run for the same seat.

DISTRICT 22: In terms of territory, this district was one of the areas that changed the most in the DeSantis redrawing. The old maps had it covering urban Palm Beach County, stretching from West Palm Beach down along the coast covering Lantana, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach, moving inland to cover Wellington.

But in the new map it shifts west to cover the inland Palm Beach and Broward communities of Wellington and Parkland, then sprawls further west into the rural south Florida county of Hendry and into southern Collier County, to include Marco Island.

The seat is occupied by U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, but shifts from one that was Democratic-leaning to more of a toss-up district. The new district went 55-44 for Trump in 2024, but it voted 51-48 for Biden in 2020.

DISTRICT 23: With the switch to the new map, this district shifts from one that straddled the Palm Beach-Broward County line, dipping southward to include the majority of its voters from Broward, to one fully within Palm Beach County. The new district covers part of West Palm Beach, running south to include Boynton Beach.

The change lops off Coral Springs, where Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz resides, meaning he will likely run in a different district. That could be District 25. One of Moskowitz’ Republican opponents, former state Rep. George Moraitis, has already switched from District 23 to run for that seat.

DISTRICT 24: This district shifts north, taking in more of Broward County, including part of Hollywood, than the previous map, and stretches down into Miami-Dade County to include part of Miami and all of Miami Gardens. It also sheds Miami Beach.

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Miami, is the incumbent and is expected to run for the same district, which remains Democratic-leaning.

DISTRICT 25: The switch to the new maps means this district, which was based only in Broward and included Hollywood, Miramar, Pembroke Pines, Dania Beach and Weston, will now run along the coast from Palm Beach County down to Miami-Dade, covering part of Delray Beach and moving south to include Pompano Beach, Hallandale and Miami Beach.

The incumbent, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston, doesn’t live in the new district and will likely run for a different seat, but she hasn’t officially announced any plans.

A formerly Democratic-leaning seat, the district now tilts Republican, having voted 54-45 for Trump in 2024. But it voted 52-47 for Biden in 2020.

DISTRICT 26: The old district stretches from Hialeah west across the state into Collier County. With the redraw, the district drops Collier County and takes in part of Broward County, including part of Pembroke Pines.

U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Miami, holds the seat and will run in the same district.

DISTRICT 27: This district is based in south Miami and includes part of the city of Miami, Coral Gables, Cutler Bay and Palmetto Bay. There weren’t significant line changes with the new maps.

U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Coral Gables, is the incumbent.

DISTRICT 28: The new maps make minimal changes to this district, which includes the Florida Keys in Monroe County and Homestead in southern Miami-Dade County.

U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Miami, represents the district.