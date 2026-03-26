New Florida Senator Brian Nathan on his surprising win and a possible 'blue wave'

Democrats flipped two seats in the legislature to blue during this week's special elections.

Brian Nathan surprisingly won one of them — in a race so close that a recount may be called. It was for the Hillsborough County state Senate seat that opened when Jay Collins became lieutenant governor.

We spoke with Nathan about whether he thinks this was part of a new "blue" trend and more.

The interview below was edited for clarity and brevity.

WUSF: Brian, this was really a razor-edge victory, and we really still don't know whether there will be an automatic recount yet. Were you surprised at how close this race was?

NATHAN: I figured it was going to be close. How close it ended up being was a little bit of a surprise.

And everybody's talked about this, how much I was outspent.

I've seen figures anywhere from 7 to 1 to 10 to 1.

It really came down to just pounding the pavement, getting out there, talking to voters every day. And really, that's what made the difference here.

ALSO READ: Democrat Brian Nathan is Hillsborough's newest state Senator — pending a possible recount

So what have you been hearing from those voters? I imagine a lot of their concerns must revolve around pocketbook issues.

That's exactly that. Florida has gotten more expensive over the last, I don't know, 10,15, years — at least as long as I've been here, and wages haven't kept up.

I know I'm still dealing with damage from the last two hurricanes. In my neighborhood, there are still houses with tarps on the roofs, and this is just continually the thing that I heard was that we need common-sense people up in Tallahassee with common-sense solutions.

Do you think that the people in Tallahassee have been listening to those people at all?

I haven't seen much evidence of it, based on the legislation that's come out. So right now, I hope to get up to Tallahassee, represent my district well, and deliver them the relief my friends, my neighbors, my constituents now need.

Brian, the news du jour this week has been your victory and the victory in President Trump's Mar-a-Lago district in the state House. Do you think this is part of any kind of a wider trend you might be seeing, maybe a little mini blue wave of sorts?

"If there is (a blue wave), it's only going to be the result of hard work that Democrats stay disciplined on message, make sure they're addressing the needs of their constituents or potential constituents." Brian Nathan

That has certainly been the chatter that's been coming to me is that there's a blue wave. If there is one, it's only going to be the result of hard work — that Democrats stay disciplined on message, make sure they're addressing the needs of their constituents or potential constituents. Actually address the issues that voters have, and the voters will reward you with their trust.

Well, as you know, the Republicans have had a supermajority in Tallahassee for many years now, and Democrats seem to be scratching at the door, so to speak. What do you think can be done to make sure that your message is being heard?

Just breaking the supermajority isn't a magic wand. It doesn't mean Democrats get everything they want on day one.

It just means that processes have to be followed.

We get more parity in terms of committee assignments, and the minority party does start to have some real effectual power in Tallahassee.

So right now, we're one further Senate seat away, so the Democrats need to pick up one more seat, and that's what we're hoping for in November, that we can actually start having a balance of power in Tallahassee.

After you get sworn in, what's the first thing you plan to do?

"I really want to attack the attacks against working class folks in this state." Brian Nathan

I really want to attack the attacks against working-class folks in this state.

This past session, we had Senate Bill 1296, that further undermined our public sector unions, our teachers, the people who pick up the trash, the people who drive the buses, nurses — making it harder for them to have the protections a collective bargaining agreement affords them.

And I really want to start pushing back on the legislation that I'm seeing coming out of Tallahassee.

Your adversary, Josie Tomkow, has already said she's going to run again when the seat comes up again in November. Can you break the ice here with the tension and say if you're going to run as well?

No, I intend to run again. I'm actually right now working on my documents to send them up to Tallahassee.

So no, I intend to run, and I welcome it.

I mean, this is the basic function of democracy. You want to represent people, you have to throw your name in the hat and get back out there.

And I totally welcome Josie getting back out there and taking a second run at me.

Brian, anything else you want to say?

This has been more than I ever could have expected. And I really just want to thank the voters, the volunteers, the people who got out there with me and knocked doors day in and day out, occasionally in the rain, just to get this done. I could not have done it without them. So thank you.