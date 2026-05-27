Two new city commissioners are elected in Plant City

The voters have spoken in Plant City's two runoffs for city commission.

In Group 3, Karen Kerr defeated Tony Smith, 53 to 47 percent.

And in Group 4, John Haney has defeated Camryn Henry, 55 to 45 percent.

Kerr's profile said she has spent more than three decades in senior leadership roles. Smith was a firefighter with the Tampa Fire Rescue and an emergency medical technician with Hillsborough County Public Schools.

Haney is a fourth-generation city resident and conducts auctions for real estate. Henry has degrees in Public Health and Environmental Policy, and campaigned on a platform of sustainable growth

The Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections office reported just more than 17 percent of the city's registered voters cast a ballot Tuesday.

Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Plant City election results

Kerr and Haney will replace longtime commissioners Michael Sparkman and William Dodson, who chose not to run for reelection.

Sparkman has served on the board various times since the late 1980s and said he is retiring from public service.

Dodson is finishing up his eighth term. He first served as an assistant to the city manager in the late 1970s and has been on the commission since 2002.