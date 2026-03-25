Democrat Brian Nathan is Hillsborough's newest state Senator — pending a possible recount

Brian Nathan's surprising victory over state Rep. Josie Tomkow was by just over one-half of 1%.

Craig Latimer, Hillsborough's supervisor of elections, said the margin is hovering right at the point where state law requires an automatic recount.

And voter ballots that lacked signatures or had other problems could still be counted until Thursday.

"And we are right at the 0.5 mark there. So right now we are in recount territory," Latimer said. "However, there's still vote by mail ballots that can be cured, and there's provisional ballots that are out there still."

When the full results are posted Friday, he said an automatic recount could then be called.

"The voters have until actually Thursday at 5 p.m. to cure any issues with the signature or a provisional ballot and so Friday morning the canvassing board will meet and we'll have the first unofficial results, and we'll know then whether we are still in recount territory or not," Latimer said.

Tomkow conceded defeat at her election party Tuesday night. But she also vowed to run again for the seat when it comes up in November's general election.

District 14 includes much of western and northern Hillsborough County and parts of South and West Tampa. The special election was called when Sen. Jay Collins was named lieutenant governor.

Nathan, a Navy veteran and organizer with an electrical workers' union, had raised a fraction of the campaign contributions of Tomkow, who was backed by a Republican political action committee.

“It’s my honor to welcome Brian Nathan to the Florida Senate Democratic Caucus," said Senate Democratic leader Lori Berman. " The voters of Senate District 14 have spoken, and they’re clearly ready to see their leadership focus less on culture wars and more on affordability. I know that Senator Nathan will be ready to jump right in and work with the caucus on the upcoming special sessions, and I’m looking forward to serving with him during my final months in the Florida Senate.”

This was one of two seats Democrats flipped blue in the Republican-dominated Legislature in Tuesday's special elections. The other was in President Trump's home district in Palm Beach County.