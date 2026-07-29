Polk County expands income eligibility for its free health care plan

Polk County expanded its income requirements to qualify for its free health care plan.

The Polk Healthcare Plan, which is funded by a half-cent sales surtax approved by voters in 2004, offers healthcare services to residents who are uninsured, ineligible for Medicaid or Medicare or priced out of other health insurance plans.

On July 21, Polk County Commissioners approved a change to expand the program's income requirements, raising the maximum income limit to 300% of the federal poverty line, or $99,000 for a family of four.

It was previously set at 200% of the federal poverty line, according to a press release.

Joy Johnson, the health and human services administrator for Polk County, said there's an increased demand for the program due to the rising cost of living, lagging wages, growing population and sweeping healthcare policy changes, such as the expiration of Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies and dropping Medicaid enrollment in Florida.

Since June of 2024, Medicaid eligibility in Polk County has dipped from 202,020 to 186,518 residents. At the same time, Polk's locally governed healthcare plan has increased its average monthly membership from around 5,600 to 5,900 residents.

In Hillsborough County, Axios reports that enrollment in its locally governed health care plan has also increased 20% since ACA subsidies expired in December.

ALSO READ: Hillsborough has a free health care plan for residents who can't get Medicaid. It needs more members

"There are people who [aren't] ...going to...pay for a premium in the marketplace or try to go to the doctor proactively when they don't have a health issue, because they're trying to pay their electric bill, gas in their car, rent or mortgage," she said.

In Florida, a family of four with two adults, one infant and a preschooler, spends about $900 a month, on average, for health insurance premiums, according to United Way's 2026 ALICE household survival budget.

For many Floridians, the cost of basic needs, including healthcare, outpaces their household income even if they earn more than the federal poverty line, or $33,000 for a family of four.

"They can't afford insurance, but they're outside of the income limits to be able to qualify," Johnson said. "And that has been the theme that we've been hearing for quite some time."

ALSO READ: The cost of living in Tampa Bay grows to $106K, annual report finds

To qualify for the Polk County HealthCare Plan, you must have:



Proof of residency in Polk County

Proof of income, earning below 300% of the federal poverty line

Proof of U.S. citizenship

No health insurance coverage or medical coverage, or have health insurance premiums that cost 9.12% of more of your household income

Provide a Social Security number

Have a valid photo ID card

Gabriella Paul covers the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region for WUSF. Here’s how you can share your story with her.