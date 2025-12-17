The field is set for Florida Senate District 14 special election

The race is on to replace Jay Collins in a Tampa-based State Senate seat. The field has been narrowed to two candidates.

Collins resigned in August when Gov. Ron DeSantis made him the state's lieutenant governor. Collins replaced Jeanette Nunez, who resigned to become president of Florida International University.

The special election is on March 24, with early voting beginning March 13. Two people are running.

Two more Republicans had filed to run. But Melanie Griffin, the secretary of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, did not qualify, and Amaro Lionheart of Largo withdrew from the race.

The Republican candidate is state representative Josie Tomkow. She was facing term limits and will resign from House District 51, which is centered in Polk County. She has been endorsed by Republicans such as Congresswoman Laurel Lee and the sheriffs of Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk counties. State records show she has raised more than $90,000.

The Democratic candidate is Brian Nathan. He's a Navy veteran, an electrician and is active with a union for electrical workers. Nathan has raised about $32,000 in contributions.

District 14 includes most of Tampa and northwestern Hillsborough County.