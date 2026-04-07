© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
WUSF's Longest Table has been moved to Thursday, April 9th. For the latest updates, visit https://www.wusflongesttable.org/.

Former astronaut Cady Coleman on the future of lunar travel after Artemis II

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 7, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT
In this image provided by NASA, The Artemis II crew captured from lunar orbit, the Moon eclipses the Sun on Monday, April 6, 2026. (NASA via AP)
NASA via AP
In this image provided by NASA, The Artemis II crew captured from lunar orbit, the Moon eclipses the Sun on Monday, April 6, 2026. (NASA via AP)

The record-breaking Integrity crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission is making its journey back to Earth after successfully completing a loop around the moon. The crew is expected to return on Friday evening.

Former NASA astronaut Cady Coleman reacts to the new pictures of the moon the crew has shared and discusses the future of space missions with Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now