Study: Florida in the middle of the pack for child health, dragged down by dental care

Florida ranks 24th in the nation for children’s health, according to a new WalletHub study, placing the state in the middle of the pack despite major weaknesses in key areas like oral care.

Analysts with the personal finance website compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., using 33 metrics tied to cost, quality and access to care.

The data set includes measures ranging from the percentage of ages 0 to 17 in excellent or very good health to the number of pediatricians and family doctors per capita.

Among those metrics, Florida comes in average, ranking 23rd, in children’s health and access to care, and slightly better, 17th, in nutrition, physical activity and obesity.

But the state's low ranking in oral health – 47th – reflects gaps in preventive care. According to the study, only about 71.9% of children had a preventive visit in the past year, the lowest rate in the country and well below the national average of 80.2%.

Nationally, Northeastern states dominate the rankings. Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey top the list, driven by strong access to pediatric care, better health outcomes and lower rates of uninsured children.

At the bottom: Texas, Wyoming and Arizona, where limited access and poorer health indicators drag down scores.

Another concern, according to the report, is the ongoing mental health crisis among youths. Nearly 60% of kids diagnosed with major depression are not receiving treatment, said Lawrence Gostin, a global health law expert at Georgetown University.

“Much of the depression is due to excessive exposure to social media, with all the cyberbullying and disinformation they are exposed to,”Gostin said.

WalletHub analysts say the differences come down to more than just the number of doctors. Broader factors like nutrition, preventive care and family resources play a role.

“The quality of children’s health care should be one of the most important considerations for parents when deciding where to live," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said. "Having access to quality pediatric and dental care, nutritious food and good spaces for recreation from a young age can give children a much better chance of growing up healthy and forming good habits that will last into their adult life.”

Best and worst: key child health measures

Children in excellent/very good health

Highest — New Hampshire, Idaho, Nebraska, North Dakota, Vermont. Lowest — New York, New Mexico (tie), Michigan, Texas (tie), Missouri, Arizona.

Uninsured children

Lowest — Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, District of Columbia, Connecticut. Highest — Alaska, Nevada (tie), Oklahoma, Arizona, Wyoming, Texas.

Children with excellent/very good teeth

Highest — Massachusetts, New Hampshire, District of Columbia, Vermont, Pennsylvania (tie), Colorado (tie). Lowest — Nevada, Texas, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma.

Recent medical and dental checkups

Highest — Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Maine. Lowest — Arkansas, North Dakota, Florida, Nevada, Mississippi.

Infant death rate

Lowest — New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Wyoming. Highest — Louisiana, Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi.

Unaffordable medical bills

Lowest — Hawaii, Rhode Island, California, Washington, New Mexico. Highest — Utah, North Dakota, South Carolina, Nevada, Wyoming.

Pediatricians per capita

Most — Delaware, Massachusetts, Vermont, California, Oregon. Fewest — Louisiana, Alabama, West Virginia, Nevada, Kansas.

Overweight children

Lowest — New Jersey, Idaho, Hawaii, Utah, Indiana. Highest — South Dakota, New Mexico, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi.

Obese children

Lowest — Colorado, Massachusetts, Utah, Minnesota, North Dakota. Highest — Delaware, Louisiana, Arkansas, West Virginia, Mississippi.

