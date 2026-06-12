© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Rental increases are outpacing the rising cost of a mortgage.
Paycheck To Paycheck
More and more people are finding themselves living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region. In some places, rent has doubled. The cost of everyday goods — like gas and groceries — keeps creeping up. All the while, wages lag behind and the affordable housing crisis looms. Amid cost-of-living increases, WUSF is focused on documenting how people are making ends meet.

More Floridians are turning to 'Buy Now, Pay Later' plans to cover grocery costs

WUSF | By Gabriella Paul
Published June 12, 2026 at 5:10 AM EDT
A woman holds up a phone screen with a 'Buy Now, Pay Later' advertisement up.
Adobe Stock
More Floridians are turning to short-term, high-interest loans or payment plans, like 'Buy Now, Pay Later' applications to cover the cost of basic needs, according to a poll by No Kid Hungry published in May of 2026.

More than one in three families has used apps like Klarna or Afterpay to cover the cost of food in the past 12 months, according to a poll from No Kid Hungry.

A family of four with two kids in Florida has to budget over $1,500 a month, on average, to afford food.

That bill is even higher for families across the Tampa Bay region, according to the latest ALICE report released this week. The annual study calculates how much it takes for working people to afford basic needs.

In most cases, food is the largest expense for households behind only rent.

A recent survey of Floridians found that 39% of families used 'Buy Now, Pay Later' apps, like Klarna or Afterpay, to split the cost of food into installments. The nonprofit No Kid Hungry surveyed over 1,000 Florida adults who answered a multiple-choice poll via text.

"I'm alarmed by these results, but I'm not surprised," Sky Beard, the Florida director of No Kid Hungry, said in a statement.

The poll also found 82% of families said food prices are rising faster than their incomes, forcing households to make decisions between food and other needs, like gas, transportation and childcare.

The draw of "predatory" short-term, high-interest installment loans is that they allow people to meet their immediate needs, said Matthew Calabresky, senior manager of financial security at United Way Suncoast.

ALSO READ: The cost of living in Tampa Bay grows to $106K, annual report finds

"Buy Now, Pay Later plans sound good as a one-time thing, but they stack up over time, and what this does is it creates a cycle of debt ... and it's going to impact their long-term financial security," Calabresky said.

The survey's findings, which were published in May, found that 60% of respondents said they are making trade-offs between buying enough nutritious food and paying for essentials like rent and saving for retirement.

Calabresky said those realities are often even harsher for communities of color across the greater Tampa Bay region, who are recovering differently in the post-COVID economic era.

"There's certain populations that are being left behind in the recovery process," Calabresky said. "Black and Hispanic families were more likely to [use] payday lending [and] were more likely to have to sacrifice food to make other purchases in their budget, and so this is something that it's disproportionately impacting them."

While many families are being forced to prioritize short-term needs, Calabresky recommends people consider emergency bridge loans, opening lines of credit with a financial institution or finding support with community-based nonprofits.

Gabriella Paul covers the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region for WUSF. Here’s how you can share your story with her.
Tags
Economy / Business Food InsecurityFood BanksCost Of LivingALICE indexUnited Way
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
See stories by Gabriella Paul
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now