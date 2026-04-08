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Rising electricity costs have led to surging interest in utility board elections

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 8, 2026 at 11:55 AM EDT

A typically low-profile utility board election in Arizona on Tuesday night saw an unprecedented turnout.

As electricity costs rise, people are more interested than ever in having a say in who sets their water and energy rates.

Grist senior staff writer Jake Bittle joins Here & Now to put into a broader context how tensions over utility boards like the Salt River Project in Arizona are playing out across the country.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
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