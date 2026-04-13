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Viktor Orbán loses decisively in Hungary

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 13, 2026 at 11:57 AM EDT

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has conceded defeat after his opponent Péter Magyar’s landslide victory. Far-right authoritarian leader Orbán had been in power for 16 years and made a number of major changes to the country’s constitution to weaken the judiciary.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Gábor Scheiring, an assistant professor at Georgetown University Qatar.

Editor’s note: This segment page was updated to reflect a change in guest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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