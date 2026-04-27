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Supreme Court considers Monsanto's Roundup and claims that it caused cancer

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 27, 2026 at 12:08 PM EDT

The Supreme Court is considering whether Monsanto and its parent company, Bayer, should be shielded from lawsuits claiming that the weedkiller Roundup caused cancer.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ben Riensche, owner and manager at the Blue Diamond Farming Company in Iowa, a farm growing corn, soybeans and wheat. He’s a volunteer member on a farmer advisory panel for Crop Life America, which represents the pesticide industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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