© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Controversial oil deal in Canada could protect country from Trump's trade war, leaders say

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 27, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is moving forward with a controversial oil deal that he says will help the country survive President Trump’s trade war. Last week, Canada struck a deal with the province of Alberta, home to the country’s oil sector, to remove a proposal to cap oil sector emissions.

Jake Bittle, a staff writer at Grist, joins host Indira Lakshmanan to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now