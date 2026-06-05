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How Trump is complicating passage of his own agenda

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 5, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT

On the Friday politics roundtable, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Anthony Brooks ask journalists David Weigel and Sabrina Rodriguez to weigh in on the week in politics, including how President Trump’s continued support for an anti-weaponization fund that could compensate convicted Jan. 6 rioters, as well as his nomination of Bill Pulte to be director of national intelligence, put him at crosshairs with some Republicans in Congress.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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