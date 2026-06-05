© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Demings announces prostate cancer diagnosis, suspends campaign for governor

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Byrnes
Published June 5, 2026 at 12:43 PM EDT
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings' wife, former Congresswoman Val Demings, and other family members stood beside him Friday as he announced his prostate cancer diagnosis and the suspension of his campaign for governor.
Joe Byrnes
/
Central Florida Public Media
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings' wife, former Congresswoman Val Demings, and other family members stood beside him Friday as he announced his prostate cancer diagnosis and the suspension of his campaign for governor.

The Orange County mayor made the announcement at a press conference following his final State of the County address Friday morning.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced Friday morning that he is suspending his campaign for governor.

Demings said he learned Monday that he has prostate cancer. He said he will focus instead on his health, on completing his term as mayor and on his family

"I'm going to focus on living," he said. "I'm not going to focus on running for another office."

Demings, a Democrat, has led Orange County for eight years. He made the announcement in a press conference following his final State of the County address. The speech was an upbeat account of his accomplishments as mayor since 2018.

During the announcement, at the end of the press conference, many of Demings' family members, including his wife, former Congresswoman Val Demings, stood behind him, some with tears in their eyes.

Jerry Demings entered the race for governor last fall. He was among 11 candidates seeking the Democratic nomination.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2026 Central Florida Public Media
Tags
Politics 2026 Elections2026 Florida Governor RaceJerry DemingsOrange County
Joe Byrnes
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now