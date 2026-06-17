© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

This Ebola outbreak could be worst in DRC's history, warns Africa's CDC

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 17, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT

The head of Africa’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said the cost of combatting Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda could run into the billions of dollars if the outbreak isn’t contained.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease physician with direct experience in Ebola outbreak response.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & NowNPR Health
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now