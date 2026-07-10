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What are the political lessons from the Graham Platner debacle?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 10, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

On the Friday politics roundtable, Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Peter O’Dowd talk with journalists Damian Paletta and Jessica Piper about what lessons Democrats are taking away from the implosion of the Graham Platner’s Senate campaign in Maine, and what it means for Republicans now that President Trump has restarted missile strikes on Iran four months away from midterm elections.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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