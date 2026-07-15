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How outdoor workers are being protected against the extreme heat this summer

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 15, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT

New York City has launched a city-wide initiative to protect outdoor workers from extreme heat. But components of the plan, including a messaging campaign about heat risk and a review of safety requirements, aren’t due until next year. So how are workers protecting themselves from heat illness now?

Here & Now’s Scott Tong and Grist’s Frida Garza discuss how the city is mobilizing to protect outdoor workers and the heat risk they’re facing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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