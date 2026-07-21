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Some studies show tens of thousands have died from USAID cuts

WBUR
Published July 21, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT

While there are claims that U.S. aid cuts have not resulted in deaths, some studies suggest tens of thousands have perished due to the elimination of aid.

While it is difficult to pin down causes of death, we bring two stories of children who got sick from usually preventable illnesses in areas where U.S. Agency for International Development funding was suddenly and dramatically reduced.

NPR’s Ari Daniel reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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