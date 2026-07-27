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Protests by a youth-led movement ousted India’s education minister. What’s next?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT
Protesters celebrate after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following nationwide protests as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest movement in Mumbai, India, Sunday, July 26, 2026. (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
Rafiq Maqbool/AP
Protesters celebrate after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following nationwide protests as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest movement in Mumbai, India, Sunday, July 26, 2026. (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

India’s education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has resigned following days of protests from the youth-led ‘cockroach’ movement, who held him responsible for a series of leaks in nationwide entrance exams for professional schools.

Šumit Ganguly, a senior fellow and director of the Huntington Program on Strengthening U.S.-India Relations at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, joins Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan to discuss what happens now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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