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One hack to raise prestige and pay for caregiving roles: Get men into them

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 30, 2026 at 12:03 PM EDT
A male nurse sits at a patient's bed at the intensive care unit in the hospital. (Jens Meyer/AP)
Jens Meyer/AP
A male nurse sits at a patient's bed at the intensive care unit in the hospital. (Jens Meyer/AP)

Men are more scarce in HEAL careers, short for health care, education, administration, and literacy, than women are in STEM.

One psychologist is baffled about why there haven’t been many efforts to address this gender gap.

Darby Saxbe argues that the best way to improve prestige and pay for the women in these fields is to get more men into them, and she points to the history of computing as an example. It’s another aspect of her new book, “Dad Brain: The New Science of Fatherhood and How it Shapes Men’s Lives.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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