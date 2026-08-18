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Big Bend community pushes back against border construction

WBUR
Published August 18, 2026 at 11:53 AM EDT

Border construction in Big Bend National Park in Texas is on hold after bipartisan opposition. Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Terrell County Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland about why he’s concerned about the plans.

Tuesday, he’ll be meeting with Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott, who paused construction of the fence on Monday in the face of local opposition.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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US / WorldHere & Now
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