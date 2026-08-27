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Turmoil at Boston Symphony Orchestra lingers 6 months after conductor was let go

WBUR
Published August 27, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with arts critic Lloyd Schwartz and former Boston Symphony Orchestra principal bassist Edwin Barker about whether BSO conductor Andris Nelsons, essentially fired six months ago, is a great conductor or not.

They explain why it matters that he was let go without much input from the musicians of the orchestra, many of whom loved him.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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