Tampa Bay area events this weekend: comics and glass art, a magical drone show and more

Looking for something to do this weekend? WUSF has your back.

From an unconventional printing workshop to comics, a drone show and more, here are several events you can check out across the greater Tampa Bay region this weekend.

Come to Imagine Museum from Friday to Sunday in St. Petersburg for a comic-inspired glass art exhibition. This interactive event will have vendors, live music, fandom trivia, and $5 museum admission. Free entry for guests in cosplay.

Taking place at the Tampa Bay Tournament Sportsplex in Brandon on Friday and Saturday is a 60-minute outdoor spectacle featuring 1,200 synchronized drones lighting up the night sky to recreate iconic movie moments from the Harry Potter films. Set to live violin and soundtrack music, it’s time to bring back nostalgia and Nargels from Harry Potter. Ticket prices vary.

Summer is coming to a close, and that means only a few more Saturday markets are available. Don’t miss the 140 local vendors offering fresh produce, handmade crafts, artisan foods, live entertainment, and international cuisine at Williams Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your pawed friends!

Come to the Morean Arts Center in St. Petersburg with an empty belly because it’s time for the Cupcake Contest of the year. This annual community competition brings together amateur and professional bakers in St. Petersburg to compete for the title of best cupcake. Tastings and public voting will be out in full force Saturday from 1-3 p.m. General admission is $25/$20 for Morean members.

On Sunday at Trophy Fish in St. Petersburg, this $75 hands-on workshop celebrates National Beach Day by teaching attendees the traditional Japanese fish-printing art of Gyotaku. Celebrate the beach like you never have before and take home your own original artwork.

Hosted by Tampa Bay Food Tours, this walking culinary experience drops you off at five-six locations in downtown Dunedin to sample house specialties, seafood, craft beers, and spirits at these local dining spots this Saturday. Prices and dates vary.

