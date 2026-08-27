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Tampa Bay area events this weekend: comics and glass art, a magical drone show and more

WUSF | By Malaika Hollist
Published August 27, 2026 at 12:42 PM EDT
A cosplayer wearing a blonde wig and fake white and blue armor and blue lipstick. There is glass art displayed on both sides of her, on top of a hot pink background.
Imagine Museum 
Experience a weekend of comics, cosplay, contemporary glass art, anime, gaming, and pop culture at Imagine Museum during Tampa Bay Comic Convention, along with several other events this weekend.

From learning how pop culture inspires contemporary glass art, to several events for your inner foodie, here are a few things you can check out this weekend.

Looking for something to do this weekend? WUSF has your back.

From an unconventional printing workshop to comics, a drone show and more, here are several events you can check out across the greater Tampa Bay region this weekend.

Imagine Museum Celebrates Tampa Bay Comic Convention

Come to Imagine Museum from Friday to Sunday in St. Petersburg for a comic-inspired glass art exhibition. This interactive event will have vendors, live music, fandom trivia, and $5 museum admission. Free entry for guests in cosplay.

Harry Potter™: DroneArt Show Tampa

Taking place at the Tampa Bay Tournament Sportsplex in Brandon on Friday and Saturday is a 60-minute outdoor spectacle featuring 1,200 synchronized drones lighting up the night sky to recreate iconic movie moments from the Harry Potter films. Set to live violin and soundtrack music, it’s time to bring back nostalgia and Nargels from Harry Potter. Ticket prices vary.

St. Pete Saturday Morning Market

Summer is coming to a close, and that means only a few more Saturday markets are available. Don’t miss the 140 local vendors offering fresh produce, handmade crafts, artisan foods, live entertainment, and international cuisine at Williams Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your pawed friends!

15th Annual Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest

Come to the Morean Arts Center in St. Petersburg with an empty belly because it’s time for the Cupcake Contest of the year. This annual community competition brings together amateur and professional bakers in St. Petersburg to compete for the title of best cupcake. Tastings and public voting will be out in full force Saturday from 1-3 p.m. General admission is $25/$20 for Morean members.

Gyotaku Fish Printing Workshop

On Sunday at Trophy Fish in St. Petersburg, this $75 hands-on workshop celebrates National Beach Day by teaching attendees the traditional Japanese fish-printing art of Gyotaku. Celebrate the beach like you never have before and take home your own original artwork.

Dunedin Food Tour

Hosted by Tampa Bay Food Tours, this walking culinary experience drops you off at five-six locations in downtown Dunedin to sample house specialties, seafood, craft beers, and spirits at these local dining spots this Saturday. Prices and dates vary.

Tags
Arts / Culture Tampa Bay Comic ConImagine MuseumArtEventsThings To Do
Malaika Hollist
I create content and manage the Arts Axis Florida brand, which uplifts the arts and cultural space across the greater Tampa Bay region.
See stories by Malaika Hollist
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