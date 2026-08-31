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NPR and BU investigation finds heat deaths are undercounted

WBUR
Published August 31, 2026 at 11:48 AM EDT

NPR did an investigation with Boston University and found that deaths related to heat are being undercounted in the U.S.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Quinn Adams, a research scientist at Boston University School of Public Health’s Center for Climate and Health and lead partner in the joint NPR-BU investigation. The full analysis will be published in a scientific journal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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US / WorldHere & NowNPR Health
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