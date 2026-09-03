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How journalist and feminist icon Gloria Steinem influenced generations of activists

WBUR
Published September 3, 2026 at 12:12 PM EDT

Feminist icon, journalist and activist Gloria Steinem died Wednesday. Her foundation says Steinem, 92, died peacefully at her home in New York City.

Steinem was famously a champion of women’s rights and co-founder of Ms. Magazine, a national magazine written for and run by women.

We speak to astronaut and activist Amanda Nguyen about Steinem’s impact on her work and the nation as a whole.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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