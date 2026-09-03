Labor Day weekend events across Tampa Bay: Comic Con, chalk art and plant bingo

It's Labor Day weekend! From a comic convention to chalk meditation, here are several events across the greater Tampa Bay region you can check out.

A weird one is coming your way from West Virginia. Based on a tabloid story, Bat Boy: The Musical is a comedy-horror musical about a half-boy, half-bat creature discovered in a cave and taken in by a local veterinarian’s family. This is your last weekend to see the production by The Sarasota Players, running through Sunday. And note to guardians, this production is recommended for children ages 14 and above. A standard ticket costs $35.

Spend Labor Day weekend by the water at Epperson Lagoon in Wesley Chapel. Friday through Monday, you can find day and night events such as Cigar Night on Friday, a live DJ and LED Game Night Saturday, a family-friendly Foam Party Sunday, and live music Monday afternoon. Admission is required.

Come one, come all to Comic Con. At the Tampa Convention Center Friday through Sunday, find cosplay, film and TV chats, celebrity sightings, trivia, comics, and so much more. This three-day event is packed, and guests like Ken Jeong, Katee Sackhoff, Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, Laura Prepon, and more will be there. Ticket prices vary.

This is one of Clearwater Beach's biggest local shopping events with over 75 local vendors. It's on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Pier 60 Park. There will be live entertainment, free balloon twisting, free henna tattoos and a special surprise entertainment.

Start Sunday with a little moving meditation at the Sunday Morning Chalk Collective. This is a free community art gathering happening from 9–11 a.m. at the Sunburst in St. Petersburg's EDGE District at 1111 Central Avenue. Everyone of all ages and skill levels is invited to make chalk art, meet others, and spend a relaxed morning creating together, hosted by the Global Love Project.

The Plant City Kids Market is putting the kids in charge. It’s time for these young entrepreneurs to create their own products, set up shop, and sell directly to the community that is you. Rather than a typical vendor market, the experience is designed to introduce kids to entrepreneurship while giving visitors a chance to shop.

Plants meet bingo at Blind Tiger Coffee Roasters in Seminole Heights. On Friday from 6:30–9 p.m., Plant Bingo includes 20 rounds of bingo with houseplants as prizes. Plant tips and trivia, raffles, and a guaranteed small plant are available for every ticket holder. It's also happening alongside Blind Tiger's First Friday Market for wandering after bingo. General admission costs $36.39.