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Tampa Bay’s Labor Day soundtrack: from funk to nu metal

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published September 2, 2026 at 2:35 PM EDT
A man with a goatee and hair in a bun is staring off into the distance
alexandrmisko.com
Promotional photograph of Alexandr Misko

Whether you're in the mood for an intimate acoustic performance, world-class jazz, high-energy funk, or a throwback nu metal party, Tampa Bay's live music scene has something for every listener this weekend.

A Miles Davis celebration, free local jazz, and a funky Sunday jam highlight a packed weekend of performances. Here's a list of some events to check out across the greater Tampa Bay region.

Friday

7:30 p.m. at The Ale and the Witch in St. Petersburg is an acoustic evening featuring Rich Whiteley (acoustic guitar & vocals), Jack Pieroth (upright bass), and Fil Pate (Mandolin). This is indoors, and it's free to attend.

7:30 p.m. at the Troll Music venue in Venice is guitarist Alexandr Misko. Misko is known for his modern fingerstyle techniques and his cinematic arrangements, in which he collaborated with Hans Zimmer. Tickets are $32.

Saturday

8-10 p.m. at The Independent in Tampa is a First Saturday Jazz concert featuring the Joe Breidenstein Trio. Joe Breidenstein is a world-renowned trumpeter known for his bold improvisation and smooth rhythms. Free to attend.

8 p.m. at the Orpheum in Tampa is Nookie: A NuMetal Night, which is a DJ party celebration of 90s/2000s Nu Metal music, which will feature hits from Limp Bizkit, Korn and Slipknot. Tickets are $18. Parking is free.

Sunday

3 p.m. at Cage Brewing in St. Pete is a funky Sunday with the Munro Street Players, which performs an electrifying fusion of funk, jam, rock and R&B tunes. Free to attend.

6 p.m. at New World Brewery in Tampa is the USF Faculty Jazz Ensemble presenting Birth of the Cool: a celebration of Miles Davis’ 100th birthday. The USF Jazz Faculty will perform a reimagined arrangement of Davis’ album Birth of the Cool. Tickets are $18.
Tags
Arts / Culture MusicLive Music
Warren Buchholz
I love sharing the joy of music with others, whether it's jazz, film soundtracks, or that one wonderfully weird fusion album you can't stop thinking about. Being part of such a creative community is a privilege, and I use my skills in video production, photography, design, and storytelling to help amplify the voices of artists and connect audiences with great music.
See stories by Warren Buchholz
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