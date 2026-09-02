Tampa Bay’s Labor Day soundtrack: from funk to nu metal

A Miles Davis celebration, free local jazz, and a funky Sunday jam highlight a packed weekend of performances. Here's a list of some events to check out across the greater Tampa Bay region.

Friday

7:30 p.m. at The Ale and the Witch in St. Petersburg is an acoustic evening featuring Rich Whiteley (acoustic guitar & vocals), Jack Pieroth (upright bass), and Fil Pate (Mandolin). This is indoors, and it's free to attend.

7:30 p.m. at the Troll Music venue in Venice is guitarist Alexandr Misko . Misko is known for his modern fingerstyle techniques and his cinematic arrangements, in which he collaborated with Hans Zimmer. Tickets are $32.

Saturday

8-10 p.m. at The Independent in Tampa is a First Saturday Jazz concert featuring the Joe Breidenstein Trio. Joe Breidenstein is a world-renowned trumpeter known for his bold improvisation and smooth rhythms. Free to attend.

8 p.m. at the Orpheum in Tampa is Nookie: A NuMetal Night , which is a DJ party celebration of 90s/2000s Nu Metal music, which will feature hits from Limp Bizkit, Korn and Slipknot. Tickets are $18. Parking is free.

Sunday

3 p.m. at Cage Brewing in St. Pete is a funky Sunday with the Munro Street Players , which performs an electrifying fusion of funk, jam, rock and R&B tunes. Free to attend.