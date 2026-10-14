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As the release of 'GTA VI' looms, Nintendo bets on 'The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time'

WBUR
Published October 14, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT
Protagonist Link encounters Kaepora Gaebora, an owl who directs you down your heroic path in "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time." (Courtesy of Nintendo)
Courtesy of Nintendo
Protagonist Link encounters Kaepora Gaebora, an owl who directs you down your heroic path in "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time." (Courtesy of Nintendo)

Game companies are avoiding the November release period, fearing the “Grand Theft Auto VI” juggernaut. Nintendo is the exception, counterprogramming with a remake of the family-friendly classic, “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.”

Host Scott Tong gets the latest from Here & Now producer James Mastromarino, who got to play the game early at a secret Nintendo event.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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