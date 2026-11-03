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2026 Florida general election results: Florida governor, Senate, U.S. House and statewide offices

WUSF
Published November 3, 2026 at 7:01 PM EST
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WUSF

Here are the results from the 2026 Florida general election, including races for governor, U.S. Senate and House, attorney general, chief financial officer and commissioner of agriculture.

Complete statewide results

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Politics 2026 ElectionsU.S. SenateU.S. House of Representatives2026 Florida Governor RaceChief Financial OfficerCommissioner of AgricultureChief Financial Officer
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