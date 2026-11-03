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2026 Florida general election results: Florida governor, Senate, U.S. House and statewide offices
Here are the results from the 2026 Florida general election, including races for governor, U.S. Senate and House, attorney general, chief financial officer and commissioner of agriculture.
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