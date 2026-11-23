Former Florida State Representative and candidate for U.S. Senate Angie Nixon joined the Florida Roundup to talk about how Democrats can continue the momentum her grassroots statewide campaign generated.

Even in defeat Nixon said her performance showed that the national Democratic establishment was too quick to write off Florida's senate seat.

" We proved that Florida is in play. We proved that Florida is worth fighting for. We just need some investment..... Because the Democrats turned out at a higher rate than Republicans based on the percentages," she said.

Nixon said that the lack of investment is partly due to how expensive it is to campaign in the state.

" What folks need to realize, though, is that Florida is one of the largest, the top three, top two media markets in the country. We have 10 media markets here in the state of Florida. We're just so expensive," she said.

Zoey Thomas / U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Angie Nixon holds a briefing outside an ICE processing facility in Miramar after a whistleblower report alleged overcrowding in the facility. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, in Miramar, Fla.

Despite Nixon and every other Democrat losing statewide races in Florida, the party did manage to break the Republican supermajority in the state House of Representatives. Even as a minority party, Nixon says there is a pathway for Democrats to prove to voters that they are worth backing in 2028.

" They need to put forth legislation — even if it doesn't necessarily get passed — they need to put forth legislation that is actually helping working families. And we need to stand up to the bullies in the Florida legislature. If voters know what's happening, know that they're putting up a fight to actually help provide relief, then voters are gonna vote the right way in two years," she said.

READ MORE: After U.S. Senate loss, Democrat Angie Nixon launches 'Never Scared PAC' to build political movement

Nixon said she was surprised that Florida's Amendment 3 passed with 62% of the vote. She expressed frustration at the way the amendment was presented to voters, but understood the impulse to vote for property tax reform.

"That just goes to show you that people want relief and they don't care where it comes from. But I am very upset and very pissed off, honestly, because Ron DeSantis and the Republicans basically lied about the impacts of it to the point where I believe the Senate president [Republican Ben Albritton] talked about how it was gonna be bad even though he voted for it," she said.

Nixon has not decided on a run in 2028, and says in the meantime her focus is on organizing.

" I am not sure whether or not I'm going to run. I will make that decision over the next few months. But again, I am sure that I am working to create an environment and the conditions so that we can be successful for statewide wins across the board," she said

Listen above to the Nov. 20, 2026, interview with former State Rep. Angie Nixon or find The Florida Roundup wherever you get your podcasts.

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