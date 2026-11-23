Along the edge of Tampa Bay, mangroves, winding trails and shallow-water habitats make Weedon Island and Shell Key important places for wildlife and visitors.

They also protect some of the county’s remaining natural spaces in one of Florida’s most densely populated areas.

But keeping the preserves open has become a budget question for Pinellas County.

And now, it’s asking state lawmakers to help pay for their upkeep.

After months of debate over whether to stop funding the properties, county commissioners voted Tuesday to let county staff lobby the state Legislature for recurring money to help operate and maintain both preserves.

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Both properties are owned by the state, but managed by Pinellas County. The county has paid for their upkeep and staffing since entering a 50-year lease with the state in 1995.

Now, county officials are looking to the Legislature for a more permanent funding arrangement.

County leaders agreed to continue funding the preserves for the next fiscal year while they seek state support, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The requested money would cover employees, security and building maintenance.

The effort follows a proposal earlier this year to eliminate county funding for the preserves as Pinellas worked to address a budget deficiency of around $40 million.

The county said ending that support would save around $474,000. It had budgeted $734,000 for the two preserves in the fiscal year that ended in October.

ALSO READ: Pinellas commissioners vote to keep funding for Weedon Island, Shell Key preserves

Lindsay Cross, a former Pinellas County state representative who now leads the Florida office of the nonprofit Trust for Public Land, said she he believes the preserves should remain under county management.

Cross said local governments bring knowledge and oversight of their natural resources.

She also questioned whether the state has the staff and resources to take on the additional responsibilities, pointing to maintenance backlogs at state parks.

“Our state agencies have not been funded at the level that they need to be,” she said. “It may be easier if the state was able to support this work through funding or an appropriation or some type of recurring financial support.”

She said the state could instead give funding that allows Pinellas to continue managing the properties, rather than bringing in additional staff to take over their operation.

But getting that money could be difficult.

The county’s push comes as Pinellas prepares for potential revenue losses tied to Amendment 3, the new property tax amendment approved by Florida voters.

Cross expects local governments to make competing requests as state revenue projections decline and communities prepare for Amendment 3.

“There’s going to be a lot of hands out in Tallahassee,” Cross said, as local governments seek help making up for decreases in property tax revenue.

She noted that local governments already seek state appropriations for projects such as infrastructure, but those requests can come with conditions that affect local authority.

What the county says

Tristan Sommer, the county’s intergovernmental liaison, said in a statement that recurring state funding for the preserves emerged as a priority during the county’s budget process.

Sommer said commissioners can introduce topics for the county’s legislative program, but priorities are ultimately determined by a majority vote of the commission.

“Throughout the development of the Legislative Programs, the Board maintained prioritization of fiscal planning and stewardship along with preservation of natural resources, fostering of economic prosperity, assurance of public safety, and focus on critical infrastructure,” he said.

But he added the county will lobby multiple Legislative leaders, at the county and state level.

“The County will lobby for this effort in partnership with the Pinellas County Legislative Delegation, Legislative Leadership, Chairs of Appropriations Committees and Subcommittees, and Staff of Appropriations Committees and Subcommittees,” Sommer said.

What the preserves provide

Meanwhile, Cross said the preserves offer benefits beyond recreation.

Weedon Island contains evidence of Indigenous communities that lived in the area thousands of years ago. Its mangroves and salt marshes also help buffer storm impacts and flooding along the bay.

Shell Key provides habitat for fish and wildlife, including shorebirds that use its beaches for nesting.

Cross also pointed to the economic value, citing TPL research that found every dollar of public investment in parks, trails and green spaces returns $3 to local communities.

If the state does not provide recurring funding, Cross said, it should consider taking responsibility for managing and staffing the preserves itself.

She added she would oppose turning them over to private companies or concessionaires.