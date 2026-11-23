For two decades, Joseph Caulkins has shaped Sarasota's choral music landscape.

And on Sunday, Nov. 29, the artistic director of Key Chorale celebrates the milestone with an annual collaboration with the Sarasota Ballet.

Nowell Nowell is an immersive holiday experience featuring classical choral music and Christmas carols brought to life through choreography.

"What I love about this particular collaboration is it’s really a feast for all your senses," he said. "You have 40 dancers, you have 100 singers, 25 people in the orchestra, guest soloists; you've got really a combination that's hard to beat.”

This unofficial kickoff to Sarasota’s holiday season returns for its 8th year.

Caulkins says the holidays evoke a sense of wonder so he's including a personal favorite. Magnificat by English composer John Rutter.

Courtesy of Key Chorale The festive holiday collaboration brings together the 100 voices of Key Chorale, orchestra, acclaimed soprano Katherine Henly, and The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company.

"You're just taken in by the beauty of the sound, the harmony and the melody and its one of those pieces that just has the perfect combination of joyful festive music and those moments of quiet introspection that stay with you long after the standing ovation," he said.

The piece features guest vocalist, soprano Katherine Henly. Her credits include appearances with The Metropolitan Opera, Washington National Opera, and the Royal Opera House Muscat.

Elsewhere in the program, dance takes an international turn with Danses de Noël, a festive suite inspired by six French Christmas carols, several of which trace their origins to the earliest traditions of medieval caroling.

You can see Nowell Nowell, Sunday, Nov. 29 at the Sarasota Opera House. And you can hear a sneak peek of the show Tuesday at 11 a.m. on Classical WSMR.